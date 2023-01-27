Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GTES. Citigroup raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

GTES stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.54. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

