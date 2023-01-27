Gas Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Gas token can now be bought for $2.60 or 0.00011258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $153.43 million and approximately $17.92 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002629 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00402519 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,520.35 or 0.28253876 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00585414 BTC.
About Gas
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
