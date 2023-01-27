G999 (G999) Trading Up 42.5% Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $28,021.96 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00078349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00056589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025590 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

