FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Issued By Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $259.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.03. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,528.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $96,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,528.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,240 shares of company stock valued at $386,532. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

