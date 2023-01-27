FY2024 EPS Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Lifted by Analyst

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,128,000 after purchasing an additional 493,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,645,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,967,000 after purchasing an additional 361,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,384 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading

