FY2022 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Decreased by Analyst

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy producer will earn $15.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.72. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.75 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 45.90%.

PDC Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

PDCE opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 88.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 38.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $73,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,339 shares of company stock worth $4,978,981 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

