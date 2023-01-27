Function X Market Cap Hits $78.21 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Function X has a market cap of $78.21 million and $465,900.89 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000830 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002634 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 103.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.98 or 0.00400933 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,526.64 or 0.28142545 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00582760 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
Buying and Selling Function X
