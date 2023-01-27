Function X Market Cap Hits $78.21 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Function X has a market cap of $78.21 million and $465,900.89 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000830 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 103.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.98 or 0.00400933 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,526.64 or 0.28142545 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00582760 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

