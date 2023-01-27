Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.95

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.95 and traded as high as $9.43. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 70,522 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at $886,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 85.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Featured Stories

