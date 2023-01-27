FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.92

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.92 and traded as high as $53.50. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $53.37, with a volume of 17,823 shares changing hands.

FUJIFILM Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare and Materials Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, and instant photo systems.

