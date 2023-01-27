Frontier Reaches Market Cap of $20.83 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. Frontier has a total market cap of $20.83 million and $5.64 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00400019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,438.75 or 0.28078381 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00589281 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

