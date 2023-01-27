freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.19

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRTAF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of freenet from €32.00 ($34.78) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

