Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FNV. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.63.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE FNV traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.85. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

