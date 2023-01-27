Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $988,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Huntington Bancshares accounts for 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,112,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

