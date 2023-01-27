Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,387 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Regions Financial makes up approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regions Financial Price Performance
RF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422,340. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Regions Financial Profile
Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regions Financial (RF)
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.