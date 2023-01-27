Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,387 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Regions Financial makes up approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422,340. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

