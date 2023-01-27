Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 1,073 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ASML were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 680.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $11.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $672.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,869. The stock has a market cap of $270.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $714.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $602.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

