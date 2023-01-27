Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 13.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WOLF traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.19. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.