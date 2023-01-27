Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $805,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CDW were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.48. 189,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,612. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.79 and a 200 day moving average of $176.44. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $201.78.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

