Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $787,000 Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 149.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $219.51. 77,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,302. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.46. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.20 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HII. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Articles

