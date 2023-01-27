Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $733,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 836,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,893. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $46.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

