Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.34 Million Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 573.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares during the quarter. NuVasive comprises approximately 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 1,364.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after buying an additional 603,967 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 536.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 338,609 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 102.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after buying an additional 336,741 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 348.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 200,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NuVasive to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut NuVasive from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

NuVasive Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NUVA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $60.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.