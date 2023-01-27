Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 21,638 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. 2,034,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,842,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

