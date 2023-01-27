Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Ryder System accounts for approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $188,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 351,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 295.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 273,193 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Insider Activity

Ryder System Price Performance

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

R stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,708. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.55.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

Further Reading

