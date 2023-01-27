Forum Financial Management LP Sells 183 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $41,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $502.68. The company had a trading volume of 593,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $223.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

