Forum Financial Management LP Sells 1,587 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.98.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.