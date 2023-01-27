Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Chevron by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.71.

Chevron Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,976,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,617. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

