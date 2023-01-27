Forum Financial Management LP Has $701.91 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,560,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342,297 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 33.8% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $701,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. 180,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,257. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $28.32.

