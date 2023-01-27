Forum Financial Management LP Has $28.33 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 660.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.4% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 4.24% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $28,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,147,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,895,000 after buying an additional 642,671 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,302,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 201,448 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,545,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 290,223 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,592. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $26.68.

