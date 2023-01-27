Forum Financial Management LP Has $19.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,726 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after buying an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.00. 658,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average is $105.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $113.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

