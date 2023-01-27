Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.44. The company had a trading volume of 58,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,799. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

