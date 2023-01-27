Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 186,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $455,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 60.1% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 280.3% during the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 25,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,593. The firm has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

