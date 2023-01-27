Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 0.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.41. The company had a trading volume of 576,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $82.00.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

