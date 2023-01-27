Forum Financial Management LP Buys 6,309 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 112.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.26. 245,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.47.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

