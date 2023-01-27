Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael Mcshane acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $74,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,645.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

