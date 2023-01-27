Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$55.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FTS. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fortis Stock Performance

FTS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 89,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,341. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. Fortis has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fortis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,440,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,377,000 after purchasing an additional 317,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,990,000 after purchasing an additional 675,957 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 18.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,555,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,434,000 after buying an additional 1,947,729 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,903,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,330,000 after buying an additional 51,846 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,368,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,920,000 after buying an additional 690,422 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

