FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 50,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 496,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 209,316 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $12,101,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Articles

