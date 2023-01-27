Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

