Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.03

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.03 and traded as high as C$3.27. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.24, with a volume of 3,270,494 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$737.78 million and a P/E ratio of -110.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

