Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Trading Up 3.9%

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 37,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 22,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Fobi AI Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Fobi AI alerts:

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Fobi AI had a negative return on equity of 149.07% and a negative net margin of 900.90%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Fobi AI Company Profile

Fobi AI, Inc is a data intelligence technology company, which engages in the provision of transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. The company was founded by Robert Anson on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fobi AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fobi AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.