Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Fluent has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 40.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 204.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluent

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.