Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 214,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,140,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

FLNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $441.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

