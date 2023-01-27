Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 952 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,047 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $127.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $149.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

