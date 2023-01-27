Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 3,411 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 98,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 80,892 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($72.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE CCEP opened at $55.75 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

