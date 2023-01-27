Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

