Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 170.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,661 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

