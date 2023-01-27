Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1,206.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,860,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,228,000 after buying an additional 2,641,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 38.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,331,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,721,000 after buying an additional 2,024,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $262.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.