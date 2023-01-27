Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.44.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $226.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.74. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

