Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE HASI opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $51.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.