Flow (FLOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Flow has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $79.44 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00405272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28441569 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00589312 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,410,062,299 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

