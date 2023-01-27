Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 million, a P/E ratio of -60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $95.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.34 million. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

