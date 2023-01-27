Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0-7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.97 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.27-$2.33 EPS.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. Flex has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Several research firms have commented on FLEX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock worth $1,734,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Flex by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.